Azizi Developments has renewed its tie-up with Elba, the Italian market leader in kitchen appliances, for six buildings in the fourth phase of Azizi’s mega-project Riviera in MBR City. Elba will supply premium kitchen sinks and kitchen mixers.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Our commitment to procuring and delivering only the highest quality of materials remains steadfast, with this renewed collaboration underscoring our continuous pursuit of enriching the lives of our valued investors and end-users.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

French-Mediterranean lifestyle

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.

Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Established in 1950, Elba has emerged as an industry leader through its expertise and agility in producing some of the most premium cooking appliances. Its commitment to quality propelled it into more than 60 diverse global markets. Rigorous control mechanisms, encompassing systematic procedures and comprehensive testing, govern every stage of the manufacturing process, guaranteeing the desired level of excellence in all operations.

