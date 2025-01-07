UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it had concluded 2024 on a high note with a record-breaking project delivery and sales performance.

Thousands of units across 19 projects have been completed as was planned and announced in 2023, with 6,979 units to be completed across 25 projects this year, said Azizi in a statement.

Moreover, the developer has recorded the sale of 10,229 units, representing a 15.8% increase compared to 2023, with a total sales value exceeding AED10 billion ($2.72 billion).

This remarkable achievement underscores Azizi’s commitment to delivering exceptional, high-quality homes and contributing to the satiation of the rising demand for upscale properties in the emirate, it stated.

In the past 12 months, across all of its Dubai projects, Azizi has developed a total of over 8.4 million sq ft of built-up area across more than 316 floors, with over 387,329 cu m of concrete having been poured and more than 43.6 million manhours having been put in.

Azizi said it has celebrated major construction milestones and new launches across its diverse portfolio in 2024, including the launch and groundbreaking of the iconic Burj Azizi, set to become the world’s second-tallest tower, and the swift progress at Azizi Venice, its Venetian-inspired waterfront community in Dubai South.

The year also saw substantial advancements in the fourth phase of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired water lagoon community in MBR City, Creek Views III in Dubai Healthcare City, Vista in Dubai Studio City, and Amber in Al Furjan, among many others.

On the key achievements in 2024, Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "2024 has been an extraordinary year for Azizi Developments. Surpassing 10,000 units in sales and achieving 19 project completions is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and the trust our investors and end-users continue to place in us."

"We remain steadfast in our mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of those who invest and reside in our properties, with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of Dubai, our home. I extend my deepest gratitude to each and every single one of our stakeholders, whose trust and support have been instrumental to our success. As we gear up for 2025, we are determined to further shape the emirate’s awe-inspiring skyline," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

