Leading UAE developer Alef Group has announced the launch of its premium addition to the Al Mamsha Raseel residential complex in Sharjah.

Nama 3 boasts 139 residential units, offering a diverse selection of apartment choices, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as vast open space.

Located a short distance away from Sharjah International airport, children’s school complex, and University of Sharjah, Al Mamsha Raseel is a stand-out residential and retail project that boasts massive appeal to investors looking to invest in a premier lifestyle.

Amenities for residents of Al Mamsha Raseel include multiple extensive swimming pools, play areas, parks, access to retail, and views to the water features.

Announcing this at the ongoing Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2024, Alef Group officials said: "We are thrilled to unveil Nama 3, on the opening day of the expo due to the overwhelming demand for premium properties. Through this new addition, we seek to continue providing our residents with a thoughtfully curated living experience and serene lifestyle here in Sharjah."

"These residential units will feature state-of-the-art fixtures and fittings, including superior wall insulation for noise regulation, double-glazed windows for temperature regulation, energy-saving air conditioning and lighting systems," they stated.

"High ceilings and windows with park views create an airy atmosphere, and residents can enjoy the convenience of a home automation control panel and Alef Group mobile app for seamless living," they added.

Giving a project update, Alef Group said it had made steady progress at its premium Sharjah residential project, Hayyan, with nearly 15% of the master infrastructure within Zone I 'Arim' completed.

Spanning 8.7 million sq ft, the Hayyan project boasts environmentally-friendly villas along with several other attractions including the largest swimmable lagoon in Sharjah, measuring 50,000 sq ft.

Its other key amenities include community parks, a community mall, and entertainment facilities, all designed to support an engaged and healthy lifestyle for its residents, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

