UAE - Al Hamra, a leading lifestyle developer and real estate investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the completion and handover of Al Hamra Marina Residences – a premium residential precinct at its Al Hamra Village community in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Hamra Marina Residences offers 318 meticulously designed apartments, ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom units, each created with modern living in mind, stated the developer.

Nestled within the premier Al Hamra Village community, these residences combine stylish aesthetics with functionality, creating the ideal home for individuals and families seeking both comfort and convenience.

Each apartment features private balconies with stunning views of the vibrant Al Hamra community, the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and the serene Arabian Gulf, while residents can also enjoy picturesque vistas from the swimming pool and gym facilities, it stated.

Comprising the M-I East and M-I West blocks, this milestone represents the first handover of projects launched as part of Al Hamra’s ambitious five-year strategy, marking a significant step in the expansion of the prestigious Al Hamra community, said the developer.

The handover of Falcon Island, another landmark project under the five-year roadmap, is also set to take place next year, it added.

Group CEO Benoy Kurien said: "We are thrilled to handover Al Hamra Marina Residences, a development that redefines premium living in Ras Al Khaimah. Launched as part of Al Hamra’s strategic five-year growth plan, the project’s completion is a significant achievement and a testament to the diligent application and 100 per cent effort from our entire team."

"We are committed to innovating across our premium lifestyle portfolio, giving us a competitive edge in the market, and continue to push the envelope in making Ras Al Khaimah the best place in which to live, work, thrive and invest. We are confident that Al Hamra Marina Residences will appeal to those looking for a modern lifestyle in one of the UAE’s most dynamic locations," he added.

According to him, Al Hamra Marina Residences offers residents seamless access to world-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pools, retail outlets, dining venues, and extensive sporting, leisure & entertainment facilities.

Designed to provide a well-rounded lifestyle experience, this precinct exemplifies Al Hamra’s holistic approach to premium real estate developments and its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).