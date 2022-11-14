Dubai’s property market started off the week on a strong note on Monday, with transactions approaching the two-billion-dirham mark.

The value of real estate transactions reached AED1.8 billion ($490 million) as of November 14, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

A total of 580 deals involving off-plan and existing villas and apartments, as well as buildings and land plots were recorded during the day. At least 90 transactions were for mortgaged properties worth AED393.42 million.

Sold for the day were 424 units, 49 buildings and 107 land plots, according to the latest data posted by the DLD.

