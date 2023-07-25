New York-based White & Case and London-headquartered Allen & Overy were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region in the first half of 2023 by value and volume, respectively, according to London-based data and analytics firm GlobalData.

White & Case took the leading position in value terms by advising on six deals worth $5.3 billion.

On the other hand, Allen & Overy led in terms of volume by advising on seven deals worth $3.4 billion.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said that White & Case was among the only two advisers that managed to surpass $5 billion in total deal value during H1 2023.

Latham & Watkins occupied the second position in terms of value by advising on $5 billion worth of deals. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton came fourth on the list with $2 billion worth of deals, followed by Willkie Farr & Gallagher with $1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Gross, Kleinhendler, Hodak, Halevy, Greenberg & Co. settled at the third position in terms of volume with five deals, followed by Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano with four deals, and Latham & Watkins with three deals.

(Editing by Brinda Darasha; brinda.darasha@lseg.com)