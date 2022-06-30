Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has announced the launch of the first cohort of the Cyber Security Training Programme in partnership with the world-renowned provider of cybersecurity training, Sans Institute.

This follows the recent strategic partnership between Tamkeen and Sans Institute with the purpose of training and reskilling hundreds of Bahrainis in the field of cybersecurity, a highly in-demand specialty in Bahrain and beyond.

This will further enhance the competitiveness of Bahrainis locally and internationally, in line with Tamkeen’s key objective of enabling Bahrainis to become the first choice of employment for private sector enterprises.

Eight-week programme

The Cyber Security Training Programme is an eight-week programme designed to identify and rapidly reskill individuals for roles in cybersecurity. This programme will provide participants with in depth cybersecurity knowledge and two Global Information Assurance Certifications (GIAC) upon completion, which will enable them to kickstart their careers in the field.

The students joining the programme will have access to up to three Sans training courses, soft skills training, and opportunities for networking with potential employers, further enhancing their ability to pursue successful careers in cybersecurity.

The training programme brings the Sans Institute extensive knowledge and experience in reskilling individuals to transition into cybersecurity, thus giving Bahraini talent the opportunity to pursue this highly in demand profession and access a world of opportunities in the kingdom and abroad.

Human capital development

Husain Mohamed Rajab, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, reiterated Tamkeen’s commitment to supporting human capital development in alignment with the economic recovery plan. He said: “We are working to address the skill gaps in emerging and high potential sectors to supply the market with qualified Bahraini talent that can support the productivity of private sector enterprises, which at the same time equips Bahrainis with the skills they need to achieve career growth within these sectors.”

He added: “The graduates of the Cyber Security Training Programme will get access to internship opportunities and will be able to connect with future employers and put their newly acquired skills to the test through on-the-job training that will facilitate their employment in enterprises that require cybersecurity professionals.”

James Lyne, Chief Technology Officer at Sans Institute said: “Enabling Bahrainis to become certified cybersecurity professionals is in line with the Sans Institute mission to address the global skills gap in the field. We look forward to working with Bahrain’s national workforce and empowering them to enter this field through professional certification and on-the-job training, which will enhance their competitiveness and provide them with sustainable career opportunities.”

Open for Bahrainis

Applications for the first cohort of the Cyber Security Training Programme are open for Bahraini nationals aged 18 years and over, who are able to attend the full duration of the course in person and are available for employment following successful graduation.

The applications can be submitted on the Sans Institute website https://www.sans.org/mlp/bahrain-academy/. This training is fully supported for Bahraini individuals by Tamkeen, as part of its strategy driving greater economic impact in Bahrain.

Tamkeen’s transformation also included the launch of 16 new programmes designed to drive the growth and development of enterprises and individuals in Bahrain, with more initiatives planned in the pipeline to serve these objectives.

