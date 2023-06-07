PwC Middle East has received its Regional Headquarters license from the Ministry of Investment (MISA) and the Ministry of Commerce (“MOC”) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reinforcing its commitment towards Vision 2030, driving the transformation programme, and supporting ambitious local talent.

Eng. Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, and Dr. Hazim Zagzoog, Advisor to the Royal Court, and Kevin Ellis PwC EMEA among other senior esteemed guests attended PwC Middle East’s Regional Headquarters inauguration ceremony held at AL Faisaliah hotel in Riyadh on 31 May 2023.

The Middle East’s largest professional services firm supports the Centre of Government, Vision Realization Programs, Government Ministries, Royal Commissions, Giga programmes, and the broader ecosystem to set strategy, drive transformation, and offer human-led, technology-powered solutions to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes.

Al-Falih, Minister of Investment: “I am delighted to join PwC Middle East as it inaugurates its new Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, which will help to build the RHQ ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and set global standards for how a professional services sector RHQ should operate. It is a natural continuation of a longstanding, trusted and mutually beneficial relationship and I also commend PwC on its strong record of employing more than 1,000 talented Saudis in its workforce.”

Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner: “We are thrilled to have received our licence for our Regional Headquarters and are honoured to continue supporting the Kingdom’s remarkable transformation, as we accelerate towards 2030 and beyond. At PwC Middle East, we are fully committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s next phase of its transformational agenda as we digitize, decarbonize, localize, privatize and modernize.”

Riyadh Al Najjar, PwC KSA Country Senior Partner and Chair of the ME Board, said: “We’re proud of our journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over 40 years, building trust and delivering sustained outcomes. We are committed to the Kingdom’s ambition and efforts as it strengthens and diversifies its economy to deliver opportunities for its people and deliver on the promise of a remarkable future.”

With a strong workforce of over 2,000 employees in Saudi Arabia, more than a 1,000 of whom are Saudi nationals including over 400 Saudi women, PwC Middle East is a significant contributor to talent development in the Kingdom and is committed to expanding its staffing numbers over the next three years in the region. This year PwC Middle East has recruited more than 200 Saudi graduates, over half of whom are women. Additionally, PwC Middle East is deeply invested in Saudization as part of its ‘Hemam 2.0 programme’, which aims to develop and retain top national talent, empower Saudi youth and enable their professional growth.

PwC Middle East will also open a new flagship office in Riyadh, which will include an experience Centre in 2024. As a hub for innovation and creativity, the new experience centre will provide a platform to ideate with clients and to showcase innovative products, services, and disruptive technologies to solve the region’s most pressing problems.

The Riyadh flagship office and headquarters sit at the heart of the Kingdom’s transformation and adds to PwC Middle East’s footprint of six offices across the Kingdom including additional offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Dhahran and AlUla.

