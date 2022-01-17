MANILA:The Philippines poll commission on Monday threw out a petition seeking to bar the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running in this year's presidential election.

The Commission on Election's (COMELEC) second division dismissed the complaint seeking to cancel Ferdinand Marcos Jr's candidacy papers, the lawyers in the petition said.

The case is just one of several filed with COMELEC seeking to disqualify the late dictator's son from running in this year's election.

