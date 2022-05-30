The UK-based Prodrive, makers of the world’s first all-terrain hypercar have opened the order book to UAE buyers.

The Hunter is a 600 bhp, four-wheel drive car built to deliver unrivalled performance across the toughest desert landscape, Prodrive said in a statement.

The limited edition hypercar is priced at £1.25 million ($1.58 million) plus local taxes. It can accelerate from 0-100 kph in less than four seconds, with a top speed of nearly 300 kph.

Order book opens to UAE buyers for world’s first all-terrain hypercar. Source: Prodrive.

“The UAE has vast expanses of breath-taking desert terrain still to be explored, beyond the reach of asphalt roads,” said Prodrive chairman, David Richards. “The Hunter opens up these regions with a performance and capability way beyond that offered previously by any all-terrain vehicle.

“At the same time, it has all the comforts of a luxury road car, making it a pleasure to drive on the UAE’s superb network of roads and highways, and to be shown off in a modern city environment.”

The Hunter will be shipped to the UAE in due course to give potential customers the chance to drive the car and confirm their personal specification for production vehicles to be delivered later this year, the statement said.

