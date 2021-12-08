Muscat – Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) has signed an agreement with China’s State Grid International Development Company to provide necessary equipment and devices for seawater desalination operations in the Al Kahel area in Al Wusta Governorate.

The agreement is based on the social responsibility of the Chinese company. The production capacity of seawater desalination plant in Al Kahel is 200 cubic metres per day and is expected to contribute to provide drinking water service to the areas that surrounded the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

The plant will also operate on renewable solar energy, which is in line with the company’s approach to preserving the environment and human health by reducing harmful emissions.

The agreement was signed by Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, CEO of OWWSC and Qiu Yang, official representative of the CEO of State Grid International Development Company.

Zakwani said, “In terms of enhancing cooperation and social responsibility of OWWSC and State Grid International Development, the agreement was signed on Wednesday. This confirms the commitment of our partners from local and international companies towards their social responsibility, as it is in line with the 2040 master plan for the water sector, which aims to cover 98 per cent of the sultanate’s governorates with desalinated drinking water through desalination plants.”

Wei Lu, chief technology officer at State Grid International Development Company, said, “The company is grateful for all the cooperation and support it receives from its partners in Oman. State Grid is one of the leading companies in China working in the field of services, and we are pleased to take this opportunity and express our deep thanks to the Oman Electricity Transmission Company and the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company for their cooperation and professionalism in the implementation of the work.”

“This agreement comes from the point of view of the social responsibility that the company is working on and this project is the first project implemented in the sultanate in this field of the social responsibility,” he added.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).