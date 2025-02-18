Muscat: The Omani-Saudi Business Forum, organised by Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry through the Omani-Saudi Business Council, will start on Wednesday in Muscat. The two-day event aims to boost economic, trade, and investment relations between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Discussions will focus on increasing trade volumes, expanding joint investments and strengthening private sector cooperation, particularly in ongoing projects.

Sheikh Ali bin Hamad al Kalbani, head of the Omani side of the Omani-Saudi Business Council, said the forum reflects the commitment of both nations to achieving economic integration. “The leaderships of Oman and Saudi Arabia are keen to enhance trade and investment ties through clear strategies that drive economic cooperation,” he said.

Kalbani added that the forum is part of ongoing efforts for coordination between the private sectors of both countries. “It provides a platform to explore investment opportunities and assess the requirements needed to facilitate trade, supporting economic growth in both nations.”

The forum is expected to build on recent economic partnerships between Oman and Saudi Arabia, further strengthening bilateral ties.

