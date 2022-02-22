DOHA- Oil prices are being driven by geopolitics and not supply and demand, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on the sidelines of a gas exporters conference in Qatar's capital Doha.

"It's not an issue of supply and demand this is an issue of geopolitics," Mazrouei said.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Doha, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))