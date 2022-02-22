Feb 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had begun a late-stage study of its vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) based on the same technology used to develop its COVID-19 shots.

The only approved product using messenger RNA (mRNA)is COVID-19 vaccine, but Moderna and rival Pfizer PFE.N are rushing to tap the potential of the technology to target diseases such as shingles and cancer.

Moderna is developing a vaccine for flu using mRNA technology and said on Friday it would develop three more shots, including one for viral infection shingles.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that generally causes cold-like symptoms, but which can be serious for young children and older adults.

Moderna made the decision to begin the late-stage portion of the study after an independent review of preliminary mid-stage data that suggested the vaccine has an acceptable safety profile in older adults.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))