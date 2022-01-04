Cairo –  The Middle East Oil Refinery Company (MIDOR) plans to raise the production capacity of Alexandria refinery by 60%, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said in a Tuesday statement.

The refinery, which has an investment cost of $2.4 billion, will start producing EURO 5 diesel once modern and modified units enter the operational testing process in mid-2022. Full operational testing of all units will be completed by the end of this year.

These remarks came during the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’, Tarek El-Molla, meeting with the board of MIDOR where they discussed the development of the expansion project being implemented at Alexandria's refinery.

