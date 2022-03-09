Riyadh – Mubasher: Wafrah for Industry and Development Company signed a production and packaging contract with Jal Al Sahraa at a total value of SAR 9.50 million.

Upon the agreement, Wafrah will produce500,000 cases of frozen French fries, while Jal Al Sahraa will supply the potato tubers required for the manufacturing process.

The agreement term is one year starting from 7 March 2022, according to a bourse statement on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that in January, Wafrah appointed Khaled Saleh Al Amoudi as an Acting CEO for the company.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

