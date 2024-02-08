UAE - Specialist Services, part of Centurion Middle East and North Africa, has opened a new state-of-the-art 50,000 sq m waterfront fabrication facility with a rental and service centre in Abu Dhabi, as part of its commitment to the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the national In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

Featuring an extensive 25,000-tonne waterfront load-out capacity, the facility offers open and covered fabrication spaces, ample storage facilities, and a modern office complex.

The comprehensive range of services housed within the facility includes design, engineering, and fabrication of large technical modules, living quarters, and process packages, rig refurbishment, rebuild, technical buildings and accommodation refurbishment works, modular buildings rental, and a diverse range of support services.

Commenting on the new facility, Chris Ridley, Vice-President – Middle East & North Africa, says: “Our substantial long-term investment in Abu Dhabi marks a strategic expansion, providing a robust fabrication, manufacturing, and service hub. This facility is poised to execute significant projects, enhancing the UAE’s and global markets’ access to world-class products that meet international standards. It’s a significant step towards positioning UAE companies at the forefront of global supply.”

Specialist Services will produce a variety of ‘made in UAE’ field equipment and steel fabrication services at the new facility for Adnoc and other customers across the Mena region.

Yaser Al Mazrouei, Adnoc Executive Director, People, Commercial and Corporate Support, said: “We are delighted to see Specialist Services expand their production line with the opening of this new facility in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them to drive sustainable value across the UAE as we continue to enhance the resilience of our local value chain by maximizing the use of local goods and services, encouraging local manufacturing and creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals in the private sector.”

Strategically located in the thriving Mussafah Industrial Area, the new facility ensures streamlined access to key transportation routes, promoting efficient logistics and the smooth distribution of goods and services, underscoring Specialist Services' commitment to advancing industry efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

“Our multi-million-dollar investment plan is a testament to Specialist Services and Centurion’s dedication to the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the national ICV programme. Our commitment to the local economy includes developing local supply chains to support local businesses, a strong and robust Emiratisation program, as well as developing innovative engineering and processes to attract international investment in the UAE economy,” concluded Ridley.

