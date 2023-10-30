Egypt - The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, have discussed the company’s expansion plans in Egypt. GAFI President Hossam Heba and Schneider Electric President for North East Africa and the Arab Levant region Sebastian Rees visited the company’s factory in Badr City, the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

The factory, established in 2009, produces low and medium-voltage panels, as well as digital solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability. It exports more than 30% of its products to over 30 countries and provides 600 direct jobs. The company plans to increase its production capacity, local component, and export activities by investing €10m to add a new production line at the Badr factory in 2020 and 2021.

Heba praised Schneider Electric’s new investments, which he said are aligned with the government’s strategy to localize the electrical industries and support economic and social development. He also highlighted the company’s role in transferring its technology to the Egyptian market.

Rees affirmed that Egypt is a key market and a regional hub for Schneider Electric, where the company sees great potential for growth and expansion. He said, “We are committed to enhancing our investments in this country, increasing the local component, supporting exports, and training and developing skilled local workforce, as we believe that local manufacturing is the key to economic growth.”

He also thanked the Egyptian government for its support and cooperation, which enabled the company to contribute to several national projects in renewable energy and real estate sectors. Schneider Electric has been operating in Egypt since 1987 and has invested €300m over 35 years.

