Saudi Arabia - Petromin, a leading name in the automotive industry, made history on November 13, 2023, with the grand launch of the first-of-its-kind hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) maintenance network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This pioneering initiative, in line with the Kingdom's 2030 goals, marked a significant step toward sustainable transportation solutions.



Petromin EV AUTO CARE stands as a beacon of progress, embracing the future of transportation with a team of highly skilled technicians and state-of-the-art equipment to provide trusted maintenance solutions to hybrid and electric vehicle owners. With 12 fully operational workshops by Q1 2024 and an ambitious plan to convert the entire network into hybrid workshops. The event, attended by esteemed members of the media and influential personalities, underscored the importance of investing in green technologies and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among citizens.



What set Petromin EV AUTO CARE apart was its unwavering dedication to quality and expertise. All technicians employed at this state-of-the-art network are certified by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) UK, an international professional body for 21st-century automotive. This accredited certification reflected Petromin’s commitment to maintaining the highest industry standards and providing customers with superior automotive care.



Commenting on this groundbreaking initiative, Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin Corporation, expressed his pride in Petromin's role as a trailblazer in the Kingdom's sustainable transportation movement. "We are thrilled to have introduced the first hybrid and EV network in Saudi Arabia. This milestone is not only a testament to Petromin's dedication to innovation but also a significant stride toward achieving the Kingdom's sustainability goals. It’s our mission to ensure that KSA remains at the forefront of this sustainable transportation movement," he remarked.



The launch of Petromin EV AUTO CARE aligned seamlessly with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, reinforcing the nation's commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable development. Petromin's collaboration with the Autotech Group UK in training the technicians to IMI standards further cemented its position as an industry leader, ensuring that every technician possesses the new skills and knowledge standards for the emerging automotive industry.



As the first concept of its kind in the Kingdom, Petromin EV AUTO CARE has revolutionized the automotive service industry, setting new benchmarks toward a brighter and greener tomorrow.

