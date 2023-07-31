Riyadh: The Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA), in partnership with the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), Enaya Company, and beneficiary government agencies, has signed an agreement to localize the industry and transfer knowledge about the high-efficiency N95 masks.



LCGPA CEO Abdulrahman Al-Samari said that the agreement was reached with the aim of enhancing health security and securing supply chains, and will contribute to the GDP by SAR24 million within five years. Furthermore, it will contribute significantly to creating new jobs in the local market and enable factories to expand and increase their production capacities.



Al-Samari added that the agreement is part of LCGPA efforts to increase local production, in the private sector, encourage local factories to export, and import new technologies to Saudi Arabia.



He commended all government agencies that worked on the agreement, including the Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and NUPCO.