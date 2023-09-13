Saudi Arabia is participating in the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI), being held in London from September 12 to 15, with the support of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and strategic partners.

The kingdom's pavilion at DSEI has been opened by the Saudi Ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said.

Prince Khalid toured the kingdom's pavilion, which combines the Ministry of Investment, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), and Saudi Chemical Company Holding, showcasing accelerated progress and investments in the kingdom's military industries sector.

New horizons

GAMI Governor Eng Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, who heads the Saudi delegation to DSEI, said the kingdom's participation aims at engaging with the sector's global leaders besides showcasing the attractive investment environment in the country. It also opens new horizons for cooperation with pioneering international companies and building partnerships between local and international military industry firms.

