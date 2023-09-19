UAE - To support manufacturing customers in the Middle East, global engineering technologies company, Renishaw, has established a new subsidiary in Dubai, UAE.

Renishaw Gulf LLC will serve the rapidly growing manufacturing and advanced engineering sectors in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and Egypt, providing access to Renishaw’s industrial metrology, position encoders and additive manufacturing (AM) product portfolio.

Renishaw is one of the first UK-based advanced engineering companies to establish a permanent presence in the Middle East. As well as a local sales presence, Renishaw Gulf will offer applications engineering resource to provide local technical support, diagnostics, and repair services, which were previously unavailable to Renishaw customers in the region.

Service breakdown

To help service breakdown requirements more rapidly, next day delivery of common replacement parts and products, such as machine tool probes, will also be available.

“Many Middle East nations are beginning to reduce their dependence on oil revenues and investing to diversify their economies,” said Brett Allard, Managing Director at Renishaw Gulf. “The UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign and Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ framework, both champion investment in the region’s manufacturing industries including aerospace, defence and e-mobility. As these develop, we’ll continue to see increased demand for Renishaw's support and engineering expertise.”

“One of the things that sets Renishaw apart is the customer service it delivers,” continued Allard.

Same level of service

“Expanding our presence here means we can provide the same level of service to our partners in the Middle East that we already deliver to our global customers in more established manufacturing and engineering hubs. We look forward to strengthening our relationships here and being an integral part of the region’s exciting engineering developments."

Renishaw Gulf will help manufacturers meet the specific challenges of manufacturing in the Middle East. For instance, extreme temperature fluctuations experienced across the region introduce sources of variation in machining processes. Mitigating these effects by using Renishaw’s metrology solutions helps ensure that even in this extreme environment, machining processes remain stable and in control.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).