Krohne, a global manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, is set to showcase its innovative thought process and precision engineered product portfolio at the upcoming World Utilities Congress 2023 to be held in Abu Dhabi.

An increasingly important platform in the global arena of power, water and nuclear discussions, World Utilities Congress 2023 is being hosted by Abu Dhabi-based Taqa Group from May 8 to 10 at Adnec.

The event provides an excellent opportunity for public and private sector stakeholders to experience and engage with the latest and greatest the industry has to offer.

This 2nd edition of the event finds itself importantly positioned as it comes into the UAE capital city at time when the country is set to host UN COP28 global climate conference in Dubai on November 30.

Sustainability, ESG considerations and the actions public and private sectors need to take sooner rather than later are high on the agenda of Krohne, said its top official.

Krohne (Middle East and Africa) Vice President Frank Janssens said: "Krohne Group has been in operation for over a century and is proudly built on key values we still cherish today, such as our pioneering capabilities within a family-style environment."

"At World Utilities Congress you have the chance to experience our creativity in finding the best solutions to problems with our innovative thought process and precision engineered product portfolio," he stated.

At the event, Ad Gelderblom, the Global Water and Waste Water Industry Expert, will be appearing on the Live Stage on the opening day as part of 'Water Day' discussing upcoming trends and technologies impacting water management today.

Jonathan Ashton, Head of Marketing and Communications, will be moderating a panel as part of the Nuclear Energy Forum on Tuesday 9 May entitled “A new world order: How are the new sustainability dynamics impacting the nuclear supply chain?”

Calling upon the stakeholders, Janssens said: "I encourage you to engage directly with our experts at this crucial platform.

"We feel we are able to deliver an excellent exhibition experience without restriction and, even better, without filling recycling bins with unnecessary printed material, letting people focus on what matters – building a better tomorrow through efficient measurement solutions driving towards net zero," he stated.

Krohne is an independent, family business based in Duisburg, Germany, which is fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, Krohne has developed a reputation for high-quality measurement solutions and services across key industries such as oil and gas, water and waste water management, metal and mining, power and chemical plants.

