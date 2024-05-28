The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has inked a land usufruct agreement of a 65,000-square-meter land plot for the Eroglu Egypt Readymade Garments factory within the Qantara West Industrial Zone, with total investments of $40 million, as per a statement.

The agreement has been signed by the Chairman of the SCZone Waleid Gamal El-Dein and Head of the Eroglu Egypt Company Umit Eroglu.

This signing marks the sixth of its kind among 15 projects under study to be implemented in the industrial zone of Qantara West, Gamal El-Dein highlighted.

The SCZone has been actively attracting diverse investments in targeted industrial and service sectors across its industrial zones and seaports.

It succeeded in attracting 144 different projects with total investments reaching $3.226 billion from June 2023 until March 2024.

In April, SCZone signed a contract with Eroglu Global Holding for a jeans clothing factory within the Qantara West Industrial Zone.

The company will dedicate 70% of this factory’s production for export, with 30% to meet the local demand.

