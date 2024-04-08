El Nasr Transformers and Electrical Products (El Maco) is planning to invest EGP 200 million in manufacturing smart meters and electrical transformers by using solar energy, Al Borsa News reported, Chairman Basim Youssef said.

El Maco is expected to begin executing the projects within the second half (H2) of 2024, Youssef added.

Moreover, the firm plans to expand its exports to some African countries, he added.

