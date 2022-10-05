Egypt's manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) dropped by 12.34% month-on-month (MoM) to 102.87 in July 2022 from 117.35 in June, Al-Ahram Gate reported on October 3rd, citing a report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The beverage industry index rose 8% to 421.44 in July from 390.11 in June.

The wood, wood products, and cork industry index (excluding furniture) reached 54.55 in July, up from 51.77 in June.

Meanwhile, the chemical products and substances industry index declined to 94.91 in July from 99.41 in June.

The pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and medicines industry index shrank to 100.47 in July from 112.21 in June.

