Egypt - Karim Ghoneim, Chairperson of KMG EGYPT and Head of the Digital Economy and Technology Division of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, has said that his company will start manufacturing smart watches and mobile phones in the company’s factory in the industrial zone in Sadat City, Menoufeya.

He told Daily News Egypt that the company agreed with an Indian company to manufacture the latter’s products of smart watches and mobile accessories locally, and also agreed with another Indian company to manufacture its products of feature and smart mobile phones in the same factory. The production process will start next month.

Ghoneim explained that the factory is located on an area of 1,500 square metres, and the company will launch some production lines for the manufacture of mobile devices to third parties, in order to attract investments in this field.

Last August, Etisal for Advanced Industries (EAI) announced that it signed an agreement with HMD, which owns Nokia, to manufacture about one million phones annually in the Egyptian market.

In September 2022, the Chinese company OPPO announced its intention to establish a mobile factory in Egypt with investments of $30m and a production capacity of 4.5 million phones annually. It will be one of the company’s 10 factories around the world.

Last May, Samsung announced its agreement with the Ministry of Communications to establish a mobile factory to cover the requirements of the company’s customers in Egypt on an area of 6,000 square metres in Beni Suef, after operating a production line for a limited number of models with the aim of testing the market.

It is planned that the establishment of the factory will begin in the last quarter of this year, through which modern versions of mobile devices manufactured by Samsung will be produced locally.

