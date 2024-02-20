The Aluminium Company of Egypt (Egyptalum) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Norwegian Scatec to establish a solar power plant for the operation of Nagaa Hammadi Aluminum Smelter Solar PV Park, a statement showed.

As per the agreement, the plant will be built over two phases with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hour (MWh), 500 MWh each.

The project’s first phase will be completed within 18 months as of date of signing, while the second phase will take 24 months.

Under the deal, Scatec will be in charge of developing and financing the project, along with installing the equipment and conducting studies.

