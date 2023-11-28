Egypt - The manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) declined by 3.86% in September 2023, compared to the previous month, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). The index, which is based on the producer prices of 2012/2013, measures the changes in the output of various industrial sectors in Egypt.

The CAPMAS report, which was released on Monday, showed that some sectors witnessed an increase in their production, while others experienced a decrease. The report highlighted the following changes in the index of some sectors:

The manufacture of paper and paper products increased by 2.32%, reaching 71.94 in September 2023, up from 70.31 in August 2023. The report attributed this increase to the market demand for paper products.

The manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations increased by 3.07%, reaching 118.28 in September 2023, up from 114.76 in August 2023. The report cited the market demand for pharmaceutical products as the reason for this increase.

The manufacture of electrical equipment decreased by 12.16%, reaching 112.51 in September 2023, down from 128.09 in August 2023. The report explained that this decrease was due to the shortage of raw materials needed for production.

The manufacture of transport equipment decreased by 25.63%, reaching 87.68 in September 2023, down from 117.90 in August 2023. The report attributed this decrease to the market demand for transport equipment.

The CAPMAS report used the Industrial Activity Manual (ISIC Rev.4) to classify the industrial sectors according to their main activities. The report also updated the index methodology using the base year 2012/2013, and applied the monthly index since January 2020.

