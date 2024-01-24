Edge Group entity, Milrem Robotics, Europe’s leading developer of robotics and autonomous systems, will supply 20 tracked robotic combat vehicles (RCVs) and 40 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to the UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The agreement, which represents the world's largest combat robotics programme, was announced at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference (UMEX 2023) being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) until January 24.

Under the terms of the contract, Milrem Robotics will lead an experimentation and trial programme aimed at integrating unmanned ground capabilities into the UAE Armed Forces’ arsenal. This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing the Armed Forces’ combat capabilities through the deployment of THeMIS UGVs and tracked RCVs, which are both equipped with advanced autonomy features, third party payloads and high-quality communication solutions.

New avenues

Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics said: “Edge Group’s investment in Milrem Robotics has opened new avenues for us in the region, further expanding our international growth and market presence. Initiating the world’s largest combat robotics programme with the UAE Ministry of Defence not only demonstrates the competitive edge of our solutions, but also highlights the strategic value of incorporating advanced robotic systems into force structure, thereby enhancing their combat capabilities and operational efficiency.”

The contract includes the supply of tracked RCVs with 30mm MK44 cannons, THeMIS Combat units equipped with 30 mm M230LF Remote Weapon Stations and with Indirect Fire Systems, and THeMIS Observe units with radar and camera systems, including shot detection capabilities. Milrem Robotics will also provide comprehensive training and supervision to ensure the relevant personnel achieve a satisfactory skill level in operating combat unmanned ground systems

