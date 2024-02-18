Besix, a pioneer in sustainable waste solutions and a key player in the region’s energy transition, has announced that it has signed a MoU with Dubai Municipality, Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc) and Japanese group Marubeni for a key project that will eliminate landfilling as part of its plans to achieve 'UAE Net Zero' by 2050.

As an industrial equity provider, Besix combines its construction expertise with the integration of waste management technologies, facilitating the synthesis of diverse contributions towards SAF conversion.

The collaboration with Enoc and Marubeni, both renowned for their strength, ambitions, and expertise, is pivotal to ensuring the success of this joint venture.

Dubai Municipality anchors the initiative, providing indispensable resources including municipal solid waste (MSW), energy for SAF conversion, and land for facility development, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability and a shared vision for a better world.

The Besix as a consortium will support the National Hydrogen Strategy, and ensure compliance with new regulations on renewable fuels impacting the aviation industry, said its senior officials at the signing ceremony held in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group.

The National Hydrogen Strategy encompasses several key components, including the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure for hydrogen production, storage, and transport, they added.

On the strategic tieup, Peter Lembrechts, General Manager at Besix Middle East, said: "This consortium is a testament to the power of collaboration in catalysing meaningful change. Together, the collective aim is ambitious: to eliminate landfilling, achieve “UAE Net Zero” by 2050, support the National Hydrogen Strategy, and ensure compliance with new regulations on renewable fuels impacting the aviation industry."

"Besix remains steadfast in its commitment to spearhead sustainable solutions aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Renewing our trusted partnership with Dubai Municipality, alongside Enoc and Marubeni, we are proud to drive forward towards a greener future," he stated.

"SAF plays a pivotal role in shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow, and it comes as no surprise that the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE stand at the forefront of this transformative endeavour," he added.

Dubai Municipality's Director General Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri said this top-tier collaboration would revolutionise the aviation industry and set a global standard for forward-thinking partnerships.

"Through our shared expertise and dedication, we are shaping a future where sustainability is not just a goal but a way of life, firmly establishing Dubai as a beacon of innovation and environmental stewardship," he added.

