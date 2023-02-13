Al-Taawon Foodstuff Factory was inaugurated in Salman Industrial City in Bahrian under the patronage of the Minister of Industry and Commerce, and in the presence of Assistant Undersecretary of Industrial Development Dr. Khaled Fahad Alalawai, and factory Chairman Hayel AbdulMueen Hakimi, according to a BNA report.

Dr Alalawi affirmed that Bahrain welcomes all investments that contribute to economic growth, and provides facilitation to enhance the Kingdom’s investment position, according to the industrial sector strategy (2022-2026) and within the Economic Recovery Plan, which aims to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP, and exports of national origin, as well as create promising job opportunities for citizens.

The Undersecretary praised the local industrial development that contributes to the diversification of food industries in the Kingdom of Bahrain, praising Bahrain’s investment environment, and affirming efforts to promote local investments to serve the local, regional and global market.

Hayel Hakimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Taawon Foodstuff Factory, appreciated the support of Bahrain’s Government, and the investment environment it offers, noting the role of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in strengthening partnership with the private sector, which increases its contribution to the GDP and its support for the national economy.-

