SHARJAH, 16th October, 2022 (WAM) -- Reliable Engineering & Fabrication, the leading organisation involved in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of all kinds of light to heavy metal fabrications with coating systems, has inaugurated an AED15 million production plant at Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah.

Through its new facility, which covers an area of more than 150,000 square feet, the world-class structural steel fabricator seeks to cater to the needs of the oil and gas, marine, and oil and wind farming sectors, taking advantage of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority's (HFZA) reputation, which provides a competitive environment for all businesses operating in the steel and construction sectors.

The company, which has been operating in the free zone since 2021, said it’s expanding at HFZA due to several reasons, including the free zone’s being a global business hub as well as its strategic location and integrated services, state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure, facilities, and services that suit all businesses and industries.

The new factory was inaugurated by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA; Shobha Mendonca, Managing Director of Reliable Engineering & Fabrication; and Dr. Narayanan R Menon, COO of Reliable Engineering & Fabrication; in the presence of senior directors from both sides.

Accompanied by a number of HFZA officials, Al Mazrouei toured the new production facility, where he was briefed about the production lines that manufacture up to 500 metric tons of steel per month, by more than 160 employees and specialized technicians.

Lauding the company’s new expansion plan, Al Mazrouei said, "The Hamriyah Free Zone has developed a state-of-the-art business environment that perfectly meets the growing needs of the industrial sector, especially in the steel and fabrication industries. This would not have been possible had it not been for the comprehensive vision and sustainable future plans adopted by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.”

“We have hundreds of multinational companies operating in HFZA’s steel and fabrication sector, and we are consistently looking for new strategies to attract new investments in this area. Since Sharjah's industrial sector has grown to be one of the most significant contributors to the emirate's GDP, Hamriyah Free Zone is eager to encourage businesses operating in this area,” he added.

For her part, Shobha Mendonca said that the decision to expand at HFZA was driven by many factors, including the region's and the UAE's rapid expansion in crucial industries, infrastructure projects, oil and gas, petrochemicals, and construction. “HFZA attaches utmost importance to this industry and offers exceptional incentives and facilities that empower any business to raise their efficiency and increase their production capacity, thus effectively catering to the needs of the local and regional market,” she said.

