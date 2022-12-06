Riyadh -- Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world and the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East, has concluded its participation in Arabal 2022, which took place from 29 November – 1 December in Cairo, Egypt, attracting aluminum experts and industry leaders from across the MENA region.

Leaders of the aluminum industry discussed the actions required for more sustainable aluminum productions, as well as the future of the industry.

Ma’aden’s participation reinforced its vision to become a top 10 global producer of aluminum at a time where global demand of the material is set to increase by 40% by 2023.

Key executives from Ma’aden’s aluminum and smelter department participated in the three-day conference and joined panels covering topics ranging from the sustainability of aluminum production to the increasing role of technology throughout the industry.

With over 400 high-level delegates in attendance, Ma’aden had a prominent presence at the event showcasing various products and demos.

Ma’aden is dedicated to maximizing the minerals and metals value chain with ongoing investment into the industrial diversification of the aluminum value chain in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.