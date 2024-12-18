Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the Middle East has nearly doubled this year, driven by significant deals in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The region’s inbound and domestic M&A deals reached $36 billion in the first ten months of the year, up by 88% from a year earlier, according to Bain & Company.

The surge was on the back of strategic investments by Saudi and Emirati sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and government-backed entities.

“The Middle East’s exceptional M&A growth underscores the region’s transformation into a global investment powerhouse,” said Gregory Garnier, Middle East Head of Bain’s Private Equity and Sovereign Wealth Fund practices.

“Sovereign wealth funds and leading regional players are not only driving domestic opportunities but also capitalising on international markets with strategic precision,” Garnier said, adding that there has been an increase in big-ticket deals involving companies in the energy, technology and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Between January and September 2024, the UAE and Saudi Arabia recorded 239 M&A deals worth $24.5 billion, according to EY.

The region’s biggest deal during the period was the acquisition of Truist Insurance Holdings by Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Stone Point Capital and Mubadala Investment for $12.4 billion.

