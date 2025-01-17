MILAN - Bahrain-based investment group Investcorp said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Italian alternative payments company Epipoli, from private equity Bregal Milestone and founder and CEO Gaetano Giannetto.

Investcorp said it would support the European growth of Epipoli, which focuses on CRM and loyalty programs, gift cards and prepaid ones.

Giannetto will remain a "significant" minority shareholder, the statement said. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)