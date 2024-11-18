Egypt - Ezdehar Management, an Egypt-based private equity firm, has completed the acquisition of Zahran family's remaining 40% stake in Zahran Market, as per a press release.

This brings Ezdehar's total ownership in Zahran Market to 100%.

Compass Capital served as the exclusive sell-side advisor for the Zahran family on the transaction, with legal counsel provided by Matouk Bassiouny and Hennawy.

On the other hand, ADSERO (Ragy Soliman and Partners) provided legal advice to Ezdehar.

Zahran Market, established in 1987 by Mamdouh Zahran, is recognized as one of Egypt’s leading and most trusted supermarket brands.

In 2016, the second generation of the Zahran family, led by Karim and Omar Zahran, spearheaded a modernization strategy that enhanced operations, diversified product offerings, and improved customer experience.

The firm currently operates 20 branches across 10 governorates, including underserved regions like the Delta and the North Coast, while expanding its presence in Cairo.

In 2022, Ezdehar acquired a majority stake in Zahran Market, aiming to enhance its management and operational systems for further expansion.

