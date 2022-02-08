One automotive brand that has undergone a major reform with a clear vision of becoming a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) movement is Kia.

Reaching showrooms in 2022, the brand will introduce the public to Kia’s EV6. The model has embraced the latest rebranding and design which offers customers an elevated mobility experience.

By 2026, Kia will have already completed a full battery electric vehicles (BEV) lineup of 11 new models through the introduction of its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which will bring forward a standardisation and modularisation process that offers flexibility in production.

This platform will ensure an increase in the motor’s maximum speed by 70% and will ensure the vehicle can be charged in approximately 18 minutes.

Yaser Shabsogh, Chief Operating Officer, Regional HQs, Middle East & Africa said: “Before we developed our plans to launch our latest fleet, we took a close look at not only the environment’s needs but also the needs of people. We noticed that people’s main concerns regarding BEVs are based around the belief that the cars will pose as a higher inconvenience when it comes to charging and speed. So, at a group level, we’ve developed a customer-driven strategy and technologies that address these core challenges to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

A big part of EVs success is underpinned by tech advancements and innovation. Here, brands are investing more in their research and development to produce platforms that give their EV models greater range and reduced charging times.

Not only does this navigate the barriers posed but also ultimately make EVs more attractive to consumers. To this end, Kia has been specifically focusing on the architecture that will underpin its EV vehicles.

“At the end of 2020 Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its new E-GMP, the platform which will serve as the core technology for our next-generation BEV line-up. This is the culmination of years of research and development and presents Hyundai Motor Groups most cutting-edge technologies,” says Shabsogh. “A symbolic turning point for EV development, this means increased driving range, strengthened safety features, and more interior space in our vehicles. Importantly however, this has allowed us to present a significant mobility solution that is a shining example of our progress and commitment to pioneering the EV industry.”

“BEVs based on the E-GMP can allow vehicle designers to pursue the so-called ‘Progressive Electrification Experience’ and more radical innovations for the driver’s and passengers’ benefit,” he added.

It is no secret that the automotive industry has been developing at a much faster rate than the environment, infrastructure and processes it was going to be introduced to. However, this has been changing as governments have actively begun paving the way for individuals to switch to EVs by creating a supportive environment for them through generous incentives.

This can be seen all over the GCC, and especially in the UAE where EV owners can enjoy the benefit of free parking across various parts of Dubai and can apply for free Salik tags for their EVs.

Shabsogh said: “We have definitely seen an increase in support from governments to create an environment that truly makes people more confident in purchasing EVs. This is part of the different GCC governments’ sustainability goals that are part of their national agenda, like Vision 2030 in KSA. There has been a noticeable move towards establishing more charging stations, especially in remote areas, which makes citizens feel more confident in the infrastructure available to them, rather than anxious about whether their next adventure is limited to a certain distance.”

During the past year, e-commerce services have skyrocketed, and this year the worldwide e-commerce revenue is expected to reach five trillion US dollars. People’s increased preference in e-commerce gives a significant rise in the growth of the global mobility services provided, which means an expansion in fleets.

Herding this expansion towards a sustainable direction would require drivers to switch to BEVs. However, this leap currently poses three main challenges – the ability of drivers to afford BEVs, the charging time disrupts the flow of business and the driving range anxiety of being stranded if charging stations are limited. Once again, Kia has managed to find a solution to all three challenges.

Shabsogh explained: “A part of contributing to a better ecosystem definitely falls on global mobility companies, and it is our responsibility as leaders in the automotive industry to foster partnerships with these companies to encourage a switch toward adopting EVs. That is why Kia and Hyundai Motor Company have partnered with Grab, Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company, to lower the barriers of drivers owning EVs by decreasing the total cost of ownership. Going a step further, to reduce driving range anxiety, drivers would be able to swap their e-moped batteries at GrabKitchen as they wait to collect food orders, which also contributes to lowering their downtime. Switching to EV should be made easy and seamless, and that is exactly what we are working on.”

With governments paving the way to encourage individuals to switch to EVs, more solutions being offered to mobility automotive services and a continuous flow of innovation from automotive leaders like Kia, the foundation towards a greener future thanks to BEVs is finally nearing a positive tipping point.