Kuwait Credit Bank (KCB) revealed that the number of loans it disbursed in the year 2021 was 23,000, which amounted to a total value of KD 400 million, reports Al-Qabas daily. The official spokesperson of the bank Habari Al-Khashti said Kuwait Credit Bank realized a huge achievement in electronic services in the year 2021, as it presented about one million services through the electronic portal, the bank’s mobile application, and the Sahel application. She affirmed the effectiveness of the bank’s electronic services that are available round the clock, and seven days a week, as it has saved time and effort for citizens, and shortened the documentary cycle.

Al-Khashti revealed that 99 percent of the bank’s services have become electronic. She explained that the services related to social and real estate loans provided through artificial intelligence technology are unique. It allows obtaining loans without visiting any of the bank’s branches and without bringing any documents, as they are submitted through the automated system. The Kuwait Credit Bank’s 2020-2025 Strategy is proceeding according to the approved timetable. Based on this strategy and the principles of institutional government, and in compliance with the decisions of the Council of Ministers in this regard, the bank has achieved its goals of automating its services and digital transformation to provide the best services to citizens while preserving the public money.