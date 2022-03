CAIRO - Iraq's oil ministry said on Friday that its agreement with France's Total will go into its "execution phase" during the first quarter of 2022, the state news agency (INA) reported, citing a ministry statement.

Total will build four giant energy projects in southern Iraq under a $27 billion deal signed in Baghdad in September.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))