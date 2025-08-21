UAE – Proptech company Coraly.ai, formerly known as Coralytics, has recently closed a $2 million pre-seed funding round that was led by Salica Oryx Fund, a MENA-focused early-stage investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and managed by Salica Investments.

The secured investment was carried out with the participation of EQ2 Ventures as well as a group of strategic angel investors, according to a press release.

Coraly.ai, which is headquartered in the UAE, will use the proceeds of the funding to fuel AI-driven growth for real estate professionals in addition to regional expansion across the GCC and early market entry in Europe and North America.

Moreover, the funding aims to accelerate product development like expanding the Coraly.ai’s engineering team, boost AI capabilities, and support commercial rollout in Saudi Arabia, France, and the US.

Founder and CEO of Coraly.ai, Fouad Bekkar, said: “Real estate agents globally are underserved by fragmented, outdated sales tools. Through Coraly.ai, our mission is to simplify growth with AI that just works.”

Bekkar elaborated: “This funding gives us the firepower to further accelerate product innovation and expand into key growth markets.”

The CEO of the proptech firm concluded: “Our vision is to make high-impact technology radically accessible for agents everywhere, starting with the GCC and expanding globally.”

Coraly.ai will also utilize the investment to consolidate its market leadership in the UAE, establish operations in Saudi Arabia, and initiate pilot programs in France and the US to explore early market opportunities while supporting the buildout of commercial infrastructure and go-to-market capacities to drive long-term growth.

In the GCC, Coraly.ai has already reinforced its leadership in the UAE and will launch Saudi Arabian operations later in 2025.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the company recently signed a go-to-market partnership with SNPI, France’s largest professional real estate union representing over 14,800 agencies, while in North America, it secured its first MLS partner in the US, with initial pilots scheduled to commence in the coming months.

A recent report showed that the proptech market in the UAE is expected to grow to AED 5.69 billion by 2030 from AED 2.24 billion in 2024.

