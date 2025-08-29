Riyadh - Saudi mobile gaming studio Sheba Joy has raised $293,000 (SAR 1.10 million) pre-seed funding led by venture capital (VC) Merak Capital.

The funding will scale production, attract talent, and establish commercially successful games that combine accessibility with depth to become a global gaming hub.

Founded in 2021 in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Sheba Joy relocated its headquarters to Riyadh while keeping offices in the UAE and a creative hub in India.

Ebrahim Al Hussam, CEO of Sheba Joy, CEO of Sheba Joy, stated: "With Merak Capital’s support, we are scaling our operations in Riyadh to deliver world-class titles that can compete internationally and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a global gaming powerhouse.”

To date, Sheba Joy has launched two games and plans to announce four additional titles in 2025.

The investment aligns with Merak Capital’s strategy to grow the MENA gaming sector, driven by a young population and high smartphone use, while positioning Saudi Arabia as a hub for interactive entertainment.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

