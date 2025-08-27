Riyadh: Saudi fintech Blomal Capital has secured a pre-seed round investment at an undisclosed amount from Falak Investment Hub, according to a press release.

Blomal was founded in 2022 by Abdulaziz Baraqabah, Munthir Alrehaili, Abdulrahman Akram, and Bilal Abduljawad. It is building a digital-first platform to simplify access to private and public investment funds.

The solution aims to make the investment process more transparent, efficient, and accessible.

In line with its strategy to support early-stage fintech startups in Saudi Arabia, Falak backed the transaction to strengthen the Kingdom’s digital investment infrastructure and deliver innovative solutions for regional investors and institutions.

