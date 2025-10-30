RIYADH — Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh, stated that Saudi Arabia intends to invite 197 countries to participate in Expo 2030. He anticipated around 42 million visitors for the global event.

Speaking at the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, Al-Marri said that the Expo 2030 Riyadh site will spread over approximately six million square meters. He said that various Expo 2030 facilities will be ready ahead of schedule. "Riyadh’s any mega-projects, such as Diriyah and Qiddiya, will also be ready."

He indicated that work on the infrastructure for Expo Riyadh 2030 will begin before the end of this year. Al-Marri stated that the metro network will connect different parts of Riyadh to the Expo site to facilitate visitor movement. “Expo is of great importance in bringing people together in one place and providing them with opportunities for genuine human interaction,” he said.

Al-Marri said that Riyadh is an ideal location to lead this challenge and transform into a meeting point to support human connection. "In 2030, we will give a new meaning to humanity, as Riyadh is witnessing continuous development and is considered the most transformed capital."

He pointed out that Riyadh possesses a unique geographical location, making it accessible to approximately 50% of the world's population within just five hours.

Al-Marri said that Riyadh is witnessing the implementation of massive infrastructure development projects, including the metro, airports, and other projects across diverse economic sectors. "Without a doubt, Riyadh will be the ideal host for Expo 2030."

He stated that the vision for Expo 2030 Riyadh is based on technological transformation, sustainable solutions, and human capital development through education. “Therefore, we invite the world to join us and benefit from what we will offer. Expo 2030 was designed to be a strategic platform for the future and to contribute to global change,” he added.

