UAE: Dubai-based AI startup qeen.ai has raised one of the largest seed investments in the MENA region to date, securing $10 million in funding, according to a press release.

The fundraising transaction was led by Prosus Ventures, with participation from existing investors including Wamda Capital, 10x Founders, and Dara Holdings.

The investment, which brings qeen.ai’s total funding to $12 million, will support the startup’s growth strategy by expanding the reach and capabilities of its agentic AI platform, scaling the team, and attracting a wider customer base.

Morteza Ibrahimi, Co-Founder and CEO of qeen.ai, stated: “By building AI solutions that are both intuitive and accessible, we enable e-commerce businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and thrive in the evolving digital economy.”

Robin Voogd, Head of Middle East Investments at Prosus Ventures, commented: “The company has demonstrated an innovative approach to bringing AI to the e-commerce industry and is backed by an expert founding team. They will provide significant value to merchants focused on delivering a strong digital shopping experience across countries.”

Launched in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, qeen.ai has served over 15 million users, generating more than 1 million SKU descriptions, and enabling merchants to achieve a 30% uplift in sales.

In June 2024, qeen.ai closed a $2.20 million pre-Seed funding round to boost MENA’s e-commerce sector.

It is worth highlighting that the e-commerce market in MENA is projected to reach $50 billion in 2025, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the landscape.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

