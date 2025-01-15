Qatar - Aamal Company, one of the region’s leading diversified companies, is planning to establish a new subsidiary entity in Saudi Arabia.



This "promising" addition to Aamal's investment portfolio will be part of the industrial manufacturing sector, one of the company's key operating sectors.



The newly established company will specialise in a broad range of activities aimed at providing integrated solutions in the construction and infrastructure sector.



These include project design and participation in tenders, technical and engineering supervision and consulting services, production of precast concrete elements such as pillars and walls, manufacturing high-quality concrete pipes for water and wastewater networks, transportation and installation services for concrete components, quality control and inspections, comprehensive project management solutions, engineering solution development, and custom-built construction components based on demand.



"The establishment of the new company is a part of Aamal's strategic plan to expand its operations and enhance its presence in new and promising markets, with Saudi Arabia being one of the most dynamic regional and global markets at present," said its chief executive officer Rashid bin Ali al-Mansoori.



Through this company, he said Aamal aims to strengthen its regional expansion by establishing a solid business base in Saudi Arabia.



It also opens new avenues for exploring opportunities in vital sectors such as technology and energy, while underpinning Aamal's position in the construction and infrastructure industry through sustainable strategic growth.

Santhosh V. Perumal