UAE – AI startup MilkStraw has raised $600,000 in pre-seed funding to boost its presence across the MENA region, according to a press release.

The fundraising transaction was led by Flat6Labs, with participation from Angel Spark, Beyond Capital, and angel investors.

The pre-seed funding will enable MilkStraw AI to expand its engineering and development teams and enhance customer support capabilities. This is in addition to transforming fast-growing companies and optimising their cloud infrastructure costs.

Jawad Shreim, CEO of MilkStraw AI, said: "Our platform automates this process, allowing teams to focus on what truly matters—creating impact through their core business."

Mohanad El-Hartany, Senior Investment Associate at Oraseya Capital, previously at Flat6Labs at the time of investment, noted: "MilkStraw AI's approach to cloud cost optimisation represents the future of infrastructure management."

