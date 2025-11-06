Kamco Invest, an asset management company, and TechInvest, an investment consultancy firm — both operating in Kuwait — are planning to launch a new fund called The JEDI Opportunity Fund to invest in startups, according to Fahad AlSharekh, CEO, TechInvest.

The new fund is the second collaboration between the two companies, said AlSharekh while speaking to Zawya Arabic on the sidelines of the MoneyTech Summit 2025 held in Kuwait on November 2.

Around four years ago, the two firms launched a $45-million JEDI Fund, which also invests in startups and focuses on US-based technology startups, primarily in Silicon Valley.

“(The new fund) is expected to be capitalized at between $100 million and $150 million," AlSharekh said, noting that this fund will also invest in a group of companies already included in the first fund, selected based on their strong performance.

AlSharekh did not specify a launch date for the new fund.

Quick background on the two companies

Kamco Invest was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kuwait. It has been listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange since 2003.

The company operates in asset management, investment services, and financial brokerage. According to its official website, it has a presence in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan. Its assets under management exceed $17 billion.

TechInvest was founded 10 years ago and provides services through alliances with asset management firms, according to AlSharekh.

