Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm headquartered in Bahrain, announced that it has completed $1.2 billion in investments during the first three months of its fiscal year 2026 across its private equity, real assets, and credit management businesses.

The announcement was made at Gateway Gulf, the region’s premier Investment Forum.

The transactions include the acquisition of a senior living facility, in the US, while in the Gulf region, through its regional infrastructure platform jointly owned with Aberdeen Investments, Investcorp acquired a significant minority equity interest in the Al Fadhili housing complex in Saudi Arabia, a development spanning over 760,000 sq m.

These milestones follow a record fundraising year in fiscal 2025, during which Investcorp raised $7 billion, underscoring the firm’s strong investor relationships and disciplined approach to value creation. Under the leadership of Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi, Investcorp continues to execute its long-term growth strategy, expanding its global footprint while reinforcing Bahrain’s position as an important financial and investment hub connecting Gulf capital with international markets.

Bahrain remains a key centre for Investcorp’s global operations and talent base. The firm continues to invest in developing its people and supporting the Kingdom’s broader social and economic priorities through educational and community initiatives, the company said.

Alardhi said: “Bahrain has been Investcorp’s home for over four decades, and we are proud of our contribution to its development and to nurturing its next generation of talent. Our recent growth reflects the confidence of our investors and partners worldwide, and the strength of our platform as we continue to deliver on our global ambitions.”

Yusef Al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution at Investcorp, added: “The past year has been one of strong progress across our investment platforms. As we look ahead, we remain focused on creating value for our investors and stakeholders while continuing to contribute positively to the communities in which we operate, namely in Bahrain.” - TradeArabia News Service

