IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is working with Peninsula Bay Investment to return InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, one of the largest international luxury hotel brands, to Cambodia.

InterContinental Sihanoukville will underscore the Southeast Asian nation’s growing appeal as a luxury travel destination when it opens in 2028. The 300-room hotel will feature dining venues, bespoke bars, a luxury spa, and coastal views catering to both leisure and business guests.

The eye-catching property will form part of the Peninsula Bay Integrated Resort development comprising hotels, retail outlets, and entertainment options. Spanning approximately 160,000 square metres, it will feature an architectural style that blends modern design with traditional culture, inspired by the dragon to symbolise good luck and strength.

InterContinental Sihanoukville will be situated just 30 minutes from Sihanoukville International Airport and benefit from an outstanding location within easy reach of Otres Beach, Ream National Park and Wat Leu Pagoda temple, and offering a wide variety of activities for all types of travellers.

Bryan Chan, Vice President, Development, South East Asia & Korea, IHG said, “At IHG, we’re proud to be returning the world’s first and largest luxury brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, to Cambodia – a move in keeping with our great pioneering tradition in the luxury space and our grand history in the country.

“As we venture further into the coast, we could not think of a better partner than Peninsula Bay Investment, with whom we’re collaborating to create a bespoke integrated offering that matches its stunning coastal location, paving the way for the InterContinental brand to once again lead the way in Luxury & Lifestyle in Cambodia.

“Our IHG team has a strong track record of working with owners to bring our world-renowned brands to life by creating bespoke properties that match their stunning locations – and InterContinental Sihanoukville is a wonderful example of this. The Peninsula Bay development joins the ranks of other prestigious integrated resort developments that IHG has joined forces with in Southeast Asia, including the Grand Ho Tram in Vietnam, Newport World Resorts in the Philippines as well as upcoming projects in HANN resorts.”

Eddie Chua, General Manager of Peninsula Bay said, “Partnering with IHG and LBG allows us to deliver unmatched experiences in hospitality and retail. This development is a testament to our vision of blending luxury, innovation, and Cambodia’s natural beauty to create a destination like no other.”

Cambodia continues to grow as a tourism destination, powered by its rich culture and growing array of attractions, which encourage visitors to rest, relax and unwind. Its government is supporting tourism through a comprehensive roadmap, which has led to a 23% increase in international visitors in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 1.4%.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is a world-renowned, award-winning brand with more than 220 hotels around the world. A pioneer in luxury travel, it has provided outstanding experiences to travellers for more than 75 years and helped build locations into key visitor destinations for decades. InterContinental Sihanoukville will join this prestigious group of hotels, each of which celebrates bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery.

IHG continues to grow in Indochina with 22 open hotels and a further 26 properties in the pipeline as the region is set to double its current size in the future. InterContinental Sihanoukville will add to a growing collection of Luxury and Lifestyle hotels in Cambodia as it joins Six Senses Krabey Island and the upcoming Vignette Collection Phnom Penh Odom which is set to open in 2027.

